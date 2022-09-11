ADF Group (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Stock Price Down 3.9%

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.19. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

ADF Group Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29.

About ADF Group

(Get Rating)

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.