Adshares Price Up 9% Over Last Week (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded 9% higher against the dollar. Adshares has a market cap of $84.06 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $2.73 or 0.00012649 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00007947 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00025629 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000708 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00012923 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000057 BTC.

REMME (REM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (ADS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 30,824,662 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

