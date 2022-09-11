Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AAP. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $235.56.

AAP stock opened at $180.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.94. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $164.00 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.61%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

