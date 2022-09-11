Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) & Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Head to Head Survey

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) and Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advent Technologies and Novonix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advent Technologies $7.07 million 21.97 -$20.52 million ($0.71) -4.24 Novonix $6.11 million 129.64 -$51.83 million N/A N/A

Advent Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Novonix.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advent Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Novonix 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Advent Technologies and Novonix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Advent Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.89%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than Novonix.

Profitability

This table compares Advent Technologies and Novonix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advent Technologies -440.98% -38.74% -31.93% Novonix N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.9% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Novonix shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Novonix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Advent Technologies beats Novonix on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers high-temperature proton exchange membrane (HT-PEM) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, membranes, and electrodes. It serves stationary and portable power, automotive, aviation, energy storage, and sensor markets. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment and batteries, and consulting services. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The company is also involved in the investment and battery testing activities. Novonix Limited has strategic alliance with Harper International Corporation to develop specialized furnace technology that would enhance Novonix's synthetic graphite manufacturing process; and partnership with Emera Technologies to develop and manufacture energy storage systems for community microgrids. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to Novonix Limited in July 2017. Novonix Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

