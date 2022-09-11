AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:DWEQ) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:DWEQ – Get Rating) were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.45 and last traded at $21.45. Approximately 6 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.21.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.