AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAW) Trading 1.8% Higher

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAW – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.83 and last traded at $31.83. 1,557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 14,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.28.
AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Trading Up 1.8 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.06.
