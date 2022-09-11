AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DWUS) Stock Price Up 1.1%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DWUS – Get Rating) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.23 and last traded at $34.22. Approximately 308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.86.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.62.

