AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ) Shares Up 1.5%

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.35 and last traded at $19.32. 659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average is $19.42.

