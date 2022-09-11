Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins lowered Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities lowered shares of Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Stock Up 4.2 %

OTCMKTS:AEGXF opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $17.41.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.