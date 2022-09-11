aelf (ELF) Market Capitalization Tops $78.52 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $78.52 million and approximately $21.15 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007815 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00025170 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00012715 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00013038 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000058 BTC.

REMME (REM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 515,510,197 coins. The official website for aelf is aelf.io. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.