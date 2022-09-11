Aeon Trading Up 5.2% Over Last Week (AEON)

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Aeon has a total market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $46.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000694 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,731.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,775.32 or 0.08169351 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00180452 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00023101 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.97 or 0.00289742 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.12 or 0.00723009 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.22 or 0.00608438 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000965 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
About Aeon
Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Lite hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Aeon Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
