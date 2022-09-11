Aeon Trading Up 5.2% Over Last Week (AEON)

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Aeon has a total market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $46.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000694 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,731.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,775.32 or 0.08169351 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00180452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00023101 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.97 or 0.00289742 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.12 or 0.00723009 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.22 or 0.00608438 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000965 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Lite hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

