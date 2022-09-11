Aergo 24-Hour Volume Tops $466.57 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (AERGO) traded 86.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 11th. Over the last week, Aergo has traded 101.7% higher against the US dollar. One Aergo coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001143 BTC on major exchanges. Aergo has a total market capitalization of $100.69 million and approximately $466.57 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00036207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,580.77 or 1.00059004 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036912 BTC.

About Aergo

Aergo (CRYPTO:AERGO) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,500,000 coins. The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo. The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO is an open-source hybrid blockchain platform for business. AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

