AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of AeroVironment in a research note issued on Thursday, September 8th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $1.57 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.38. The consensus estimate for AeroVironment’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

AeroVironment Price Performance

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $100.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.78. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2,001.80 and a beta of 0.50. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). AeroVironment had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $242,690.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,094,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $242,690.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,094,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 34,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.