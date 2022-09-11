AFEN Blockchain Market Cap Reaches $49,044.42 (AFEN)

AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last week, AFEN Blockchain has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One AFEN Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. AFEN Blockchain has a market cap of $49,044.42 and approximately $76.00 worth of AFEN Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

AFEN Blockchain Profile

AFEN Blockchain (CRYPTO:AFEN) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. AFEN Blockchain’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,865,359 coins. AFEN Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @afenblockchain. The official website for AFEN Blockchain is afengroup.com.

AFEN Blockchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AFEN has the objective of combining blockchain’s immutable data structure and the backing of government bodies to provide legitimacy to products. This brand aims to legitimate and the promotion of African culture. Real-Estate NFT’s paired with Government backing would be at the forefront of innovation as the buyer will be able to trust the legitimacy of their ownership.The $Afen token serves three distinct purposes: NFT marketplace, staking, educational and cashback.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AFEN Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AFEN Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AFEN Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

