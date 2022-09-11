Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.83.

AFRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 3.58. Affirm has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $176.65.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Affirm will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 59.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,867,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,561,000 after buying an additional 11,502,492 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 25.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,482,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,946,000 after buying an additional 4,168,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 12.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,545,000 after buying an additional 1,883,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Affirm by 96.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 63.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,060,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,716 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

