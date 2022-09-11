Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.82

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and traded as high as $2.03. Africa Oil shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 185,457 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Africa Oil from SEK 23 to SEK 24 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Africa Oil from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Africa Oil Stock Up 7.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Africa Oil Dividend Announcement

Africa Oil ( OTCMKTS:AOIFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. Africa Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

Africa Oil Company Profile

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

