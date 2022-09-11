AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Shares Down 1.4%

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE – Get Rating) was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 34,567 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 129,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

AgeX Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73.

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AgeX Therapeutics

AgeX Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AgeX Therapeutics stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. ( NYSE:AGE Get Rating ) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.19% of AgeX Therapeutics worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes and obesity; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as peripheral vascular disease and ischemic heart disease.

