AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.
AgroFresh Solutions Stock Up 5.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ AGFS opened at $1.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 17.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.
