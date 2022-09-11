AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFSGet Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGFS opened at $1.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $25.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 17.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.