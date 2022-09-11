Aion (AION) Reaches Market Cap of $24.69 Million

Aion (AION) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $24.69 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00139617 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00260177 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00035212 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001534 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is aion.theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

