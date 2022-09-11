AIOZ Network Hits Market Capitalization of $39.44 Million (AIOZ)

AIOZ Network (AIOZ) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. AIOZ Network has a total market capitalization of $39.44 million and $733,677.00 worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AIOZ Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0603 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AIOZ Network has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AIOZ Network

AIOZ is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2021. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 654,434,805 coins. The official website for AIOZ Network is aioz.network. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AIOZ Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AIOZ Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AIOZ Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

