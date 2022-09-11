Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AIR. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($144.90) price target on Airbus in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) price target on Airbus in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($141.84) price target on Airbus in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($178.57) price target on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Airbus Trading Down 0.3 %

AIR stock opened at €96.00 ($97.96) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €102.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €103.61. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($102.01).

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

