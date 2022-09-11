Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of AKTX opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.24. Akari Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.85.
Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.
