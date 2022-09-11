Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKTX opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.24. Akari Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.85.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hikari Power Ltd raised its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 41,006 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 91,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

