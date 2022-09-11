Akash Network (AKT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $556,363.00

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $40.07 million and $556,363.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00094621 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00073123 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00034255 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008036 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000274 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009033 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network (AKT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2020. Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Akash Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

