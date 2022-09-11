Akita Inu Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16.46 Million (AKITA)

Akita Inu (AKITA) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Akita Inu has a total market capitalization of $16.46 million and approximately $407,266.00 worth of Akita Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akita Inu coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Akita Inu has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Akita Inu alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00035790 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,605.90 or 1.00005229 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036805 BTC.

Akita Inu Coin Profile

Akita Inu (CRYPTO:AKITA) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2021. The official website for Akita Inu is www.akitatoken.net.

Buying and Selling Akita Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “AKITA is an experiment in decentralized community-driven. No founders, no team tokens.AKITA (Akita Inu) is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain.Originally a meme token without a team nor a project, acting as Doge's and Shiba Inu's smaller brother, it now has a strong community of 45,000+ holders, a dedicated team known as Polarfox Labs, and many moderators to help federate the community.The goal of the team is to convert this coin from a meme token to a real, useful token with various use cases.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akita Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akita Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akita Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akita Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akita Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.