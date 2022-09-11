Akroma One Day Trading Volume Hits $56.00 (AKA)

Akroma (AKA) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last seven days, Akroma has traded up 335.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $49,757.48 and approximately $56.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,744.23 or 0.08067133 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 3,828% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000144 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

About Akroma

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io.

Buying and Selling Akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

