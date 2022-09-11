Akropolis (AKRO) Achieves Market Cap of $18.74 Million

Akropolis (AKRO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. Akropolis has a total market cap of $18.74 million and $11.20 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Akropolis has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Akropolis alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00035775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,610.17 or 1.00042447 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036806 BTC.

Akropolis Profile

Akropolis (AKRO) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements. The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io.

Akropolis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akropolis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akropolis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.