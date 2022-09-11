Alchemist Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $3.48 Million (MIST)

Alchemist (MIST) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Alchemist coin can currently be purchased for about $3.06 or 0.00014096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemist has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and $228,524.00 worth of Alchemist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alchemist has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Alchemist Coin Profile

MIST is a coin. Alchemist’s total supply is 1,138,093 coins. Alchemist’s official Twitter account is @_alchemistcoin.

Alchemist Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

