Alchemix (ALCX) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week

Alchemix (ALCX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Alchemix has a total market cap of $36.61 million and $3.63 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemix coin can now be purchased for $23.76 or 0.00110024 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Alchemix has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00035651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,604.57 or 1.00056945 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036859 BTC.

Alchemix Profile

Alchemix is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,733,484 coins and its circulating supply is 1,541,184 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi. Alchemix’s official website is alchemix.fi.

Alchemix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.