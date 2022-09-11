Aleph.im (ALEPH) Trading Down 29.9% This Week

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $31.02 million and approximately $309,875.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph.im coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000580 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aleph.im Profile

Aleph.im (CRYPTO:ALEPH) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2020. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,676,229 coins. Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im. The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im/#.

Aleph.im Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). Aleph claims crosschain compatibility with Ethereum, Polkadot, Cosmos, Solana, Avalanche and the Binance Smart Chain “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

