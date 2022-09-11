Alibaba Health Information Technology (OTC:ALBHF) Trading Up 3.8%

Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited (OTC:ALBHF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 11,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 72,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Alibaba Health Information Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.61.

About Alibaba Health Information Technology

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the pharmaceutical direct sales, pharmaceutical e-commerce platform, and healthcare and digital services businesses in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It offers range of prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, medical devices, contact lenses, and various other health-related products through its online stores on Tmall.com and offline pharmacy outlets to business-to-customer and business-to-business customers; and pharmaceutical products, medical devices and healthcare products, health food, sexual health and family planning products, contact lenses, and medical and healthcare services through its e-commerce platform.

