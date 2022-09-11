Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

Shares of ALIM opened at $6.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average is $5.72. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.16. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.83% of Alimera Sciences worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

