Alium Finance (ALM) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $22,082.71

Alium Finance (ALM) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Alium Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Alium Finance has a market capitalization of $22,082.71 and approximately $56,991.00 worth of Alium Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alium Finance has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00775787 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019819 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000297 BTC.

About Alium Finance

Alium Finance’s total supply is 220,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,285,000 coins. Alium Finance’s official Twitter account is @aliumswap.

Buying and Selling Alium Finance

