Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) Stock Price Down 1.1%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 403,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 840,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Alkaline Water Stock Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45.

Get Alkaline Water alerts:

Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter. Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 616.70% and a negative net margin of 62.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company also offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand. In addition, it engages in selling of hemp-derived CBD bottled water under the Alkaline88CBD brand; and sports drinks under the Alkaline88 Sports Drinks brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.