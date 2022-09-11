Alkimi Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $12.59 Million ($ADS)

Alkimi ($ADS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Alkimi coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alkimi has a total market cap of $12.59 million and $81,740.00 worth of Alkimi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alkimi has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.89 or 0.00775705 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00014730 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019826 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000296 BTC.
Alkimi Coin Profile
Alkimi’s official Twitter account is @AlkimiExchange.
Buying and Selling Alkimi
