All Sports (SOC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.73 Million

All Sports (SOC) traded up 37.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 11th. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded up 35.6% against the dollar. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $12.59 million and $4.73 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,568.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00058597 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00067051 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005496 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00075576 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com.

Buying and Selling All Sports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

