Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has $150.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.60.
Allegiant Travel Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $99.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.52. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $93.31 and a 1 year high of $215.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.48.
Insider Activity
In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $36,563.94. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,028.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $98,472.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,896 shares of company stock worth $521,593 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth $256,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth about $951,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 20.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
