Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has $150.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.60.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $99.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.52. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $93.31 and a 1 year high of $215.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.48.

Insider Activity

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $36,563.94. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,028.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $98,472.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,896 shares of company stock worth $521,593 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth $256,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth about $951,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 20.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

