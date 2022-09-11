Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Capital One Financial lowered Allego from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Allego Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLG opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Allego has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allego Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Allego in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allego in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allego in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allego in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Allego in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

