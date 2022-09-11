ALLY (ALY) Achieves Market Cap of $1.58 Million

ALLY (ALY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. ALLY has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $11,581.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALLY coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ALLY has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004572 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00035466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,906.99 or 1.00134622 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00037102 BTC.

ALLY Profile

ALLY (CRYPTO:ALY) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ALLY is getally.io.

ALLY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALLY using one of the exchanges listed above.

