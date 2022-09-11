Aloha Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11,684.00 (ALOHA)

Aloha (ALOHA) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 11th. Aloha has a total market cap of $291,536.24 and approximately $11,684.00 worth of Aloha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aloha coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aloha has traded 78.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00035898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,696.77 or 1.00308111 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00036698 BTC.

Aloha Coin Profile

ALOHA is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Aloha’s total supply is 98,790,938 coins. Aloha’s official Twitter account is @AlohaDefi. Aloha’s official website is alohadefi.io.

Buying and Selling Aloha

According to CryptoCompare, “Aloha is a decentralized peer-to-peer mobile WiFi hotspot. Users can earn crypto and NFTs by sharing WiFi. Stakers earn governance rights and a share of the profit. Aloha monetises unused data, allowing smartphones via the Aloha app, the opportunity to share some of that data by sharing wifi & data in exchange for payment in loyalty tokens.”

