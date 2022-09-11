Alpaca Finance Price Tops $0.29 on Exchanges (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001321 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $40.45 million and $2.20 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance (CRYPTO:ALPACA) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2021. Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. The official website for Alpaca Finance is www.alpacafinance.org. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance.

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position.”

