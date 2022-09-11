Alpha Finance Lab Price Tops $0.54 on Top Exchanges (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $239.06 million and $69.21 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 43% higher against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004766 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002078 BTC.
- YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- TBCC (TBCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000165 BTC.
- Metahero (HERO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- Altura (ALU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000094 BTC.
- ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000485 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.
- Thetan Arena (THG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000442 BTC.
About Alpha Finance Lab
ALPHA is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io.
Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.
