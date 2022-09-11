Alpha Finance Lab Price Tops $0.54 on Top Exchanges (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $239.06 million and $69.21 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 43% higher against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Alpha Finance Lab

ALPHA is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

