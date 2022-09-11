Alpha Square Group S LLC Has $39.70 Million Stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Alpha Square Group S LLC grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,539,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937,146 shares during the quarter. Kingsoft Cloud accounts for 5.4% of Alpha Square Group S LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alpha Square Group S LLC owned about 2.71% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $39,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 53.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after buying an additional 609,961 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 29,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 16,847 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth $67,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 81.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 5.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 976,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 46,882 shares during the last quarter. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KC opened at $2.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4.27. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $621.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

