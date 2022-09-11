Alpha Square Group S LLC Raises Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Alpha Square Group S LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1,807.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,440 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 2.6% of Alpha Square Group S LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Alpha Square Group S LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $19,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $54,740.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,178.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,396. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms Trading Up 4.4 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on META shares. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.78.

NASDAQ META opened at $169.15 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $383.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.81.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.