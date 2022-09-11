Alpha Square Group S LLC Takes Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Alpha Square Group S LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,366,000. Charter Communications makes up approximately 2.2% of Alpha Square Group S LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,072,000 after purchasing an additional 260,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,123,000 after acquiring an additional 168,261 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Charter Communications by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,069 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,137,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,521,000 after purchasing an additional 147,965 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $405.91 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.81 and a 1-year high of $804.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $451.20 and a 200-day moving average of $491.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHTR. Argus lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $388.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $623.42.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

