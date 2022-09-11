Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.7% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $148,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 227,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,036 shares of company stock valued at $15,564,998 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $111.78 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

