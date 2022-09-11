Alphr finance (ALPHR) Price Reaches $0.0155 on Top Exchanges

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Alphr finance has a market cap of $26,806.05 and approximately $24,906.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alphr finance has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One Alphr finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.81 or 0.00774008 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00014703 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019793 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Alphr finance Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance.

Buying and Selling Alphr finance

