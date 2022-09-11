Altrucoin (ALTRU) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $784,870.38

Altrucoin (ALTRU) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Altrucoin has a market cap of $784,870.38 and $122,814.00 worth of Altrucoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Altrucoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Altrucoin has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00772943 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014787 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019746 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000295 BTC.
Altrucoin Coin Profile
Altrucoin’s total supply is 2,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Altrucoin is https://reddit.com/r/altrucoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Altrucoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Altrucoin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Altrucoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Altrucoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.