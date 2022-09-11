Altura (ALU) Achieves Market Cap of $12.21 Million

Altura (ALU) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last week, Altura has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Altura has a market capitalization of $12.21 million and $791,339.00 worth of Altura was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Altura coin can now be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Altura alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002034 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000479 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

Thetan Arena (THG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Altura Profile

Altura is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2021. Altura’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 625,757,088 coins. Altura’s official Twitter account is @altura_nft. Altura’s official website is www.alturanft.com.

Altura Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Altura is a smart contract platform that allows game developers to mint, distribute and transact Smart NFTs representing in-game items. Smart NFTs are NFTs with dynamic properties that can change based on certain conditions. Smart NFTs are the next step to making decentralized in-game items mainstream and offer a massive range of potential opportunities that are not possible with traditional NFTs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Altura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Altura should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Altura using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Altura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Altura and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.