Ambire AdEx (ADX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $10.12 Million

Ambire AdEx (ADX) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Ambire AdEx has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One Ambire AdEx token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000809 BTC on major exchanges. Ambire AdEx has a total market cap of $24.98 million and $10.12 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,594.15 or 0.99674511 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00036661 BTC.

Ambire AdEx Token Profile

Ambire AdEx (ADX) is a N/A token that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,557,524 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ambire AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network.

Ambire AdEx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambire AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambire AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambire AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

