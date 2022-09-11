AMEPAY Price Reaches $0.0047 on Major Exchanges (AME)

AMEPAY (AME) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $64,304.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMEPAY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY (AME) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official website is amepay.io. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay.

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

